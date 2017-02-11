Priest sex abuse to be discussed in Alexandria

The Alexandria session with be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, at the Church of St. Mary. It is intended for the parish communities in Alexandria, Belle River, Glenwood, Lake Reno, Osakis and West Union.

Bishop Donald Kettler and Roxann Storms, diocesan victim assistance coordinator, are scheduled to attend.

A news release from the diocese said the gatherings have three primary goals: "to assure parishioners of Kettler's support and assistance, offer a process whereby sexual misconduct issues and concerns can be voiced and discussed, and allow other victims the opportunity to come forward and receive healing and assistance."

The diocese has held similar listening sessions in the past.

The Minnesota Child Victims Act lifted for three years the civil statute of limitations for allegations of past sexual abuse of minors.

The upcoming meetings are in response to 74 claims made against 31 clergy members under that act. The period to period to make a claim ended last May. The diocese has 131 parishes.

Most of the allegations claim the abuse happened many years or decades ago. None of those accused were still working in parish ministry when the reporting period ended.

The list of accused clergy includes Henry Lutgen, St. Mary's, Alexandria, 1947-1950; Donald Rieder, St. Mary's, Alexandria, 1955-1958; James Mohm, Immaculate Conception, Osakis, 1945-1949; Sylvester Gall, St. Nicholas, Belle River, 1954-1958; and Allan Speiser, St. John Nepomuk, Lake Reno and Our Lady of the Runestone, Kensington, 1973-1974.

All are deceased and served multiple locations within the diocese. The abuse allegations may have come from other parishes.

Kettler also will preside at a diocesan-wide healing service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Holy Angels Performing Arts Center in St. Cloud.

"Healing is the most important mission Jesus has given to us and the Church," Kettler said in the news release. "If someone has been hurt in any way — but particularly by sexual abuse — I hope they can participate in this service and experience some degree of healing and peace."

The following is the listening session schedule for the diocese:

• Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph. For the parish communities in Albany, Cold Spring, New Munich and St. Joseph. Attending: Bishop Kettler, Benedictine Abbot John Klassen and Roxann Storms, diocesan victim assistance coordinator.

• Wednesday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. at St. Louis Parish, Paynesville. For the parish communities in Brooten, Eden Valley, Kimball, Lake Henry, Paynesville, Roscoe, Spring Hill and St. Nicholas. Attending: Bishop Kettler and Roxann Storms.

• Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish, Fergus Falls. For the parish communities in Breckenridge, Fergus Falls, Henning, Maine Township, and Pelican Rapids. Attending: Father Robert Rolfes, vicar general, and Jane Marrin, chancellor.

• Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral, St. Cloud. For the communities of Cathedral High School; Holy Angels (St. Cloud — closed parish); Holy Spirit, St. Cloud; Sacred Heart, Sauk Rapids; St. John Cantius, St. Cloud; St. Joseph, Waite Park; St. Anthony, St. Cloud; St. Francis Xavier, Sartell; St. Mary's Cathedral; St. Paul, St. Cloud; St. Peter, St. Cloud. Attending: Bishop Kettler, Father Rolfes, Roxann Storms and Jane Marrin.

• Thursday, March 2, 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Little Falls. For the parish communities in Belle Prairie, Bowlus, Elmdale, Lastrup, Little Falls (both parishes), North Prairie, Randall, Rice, Sobieski, St. Francis and Upsala. Attending: Father Rolfes and Jane Marrin.

• Tuesday, March 7, 6 p.m. at St. John Parish, Foley. For the parish communities in Brennyville, Foley, Foreston, Gilman, Minden Township and Morrill. Attending: Bishop Kettler and Roxann Storms.

• Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m. at Assumption Parish, Morris. For the parish communities in Collis (closed parish), Dumont (closed parish), Morris, Tintah and Wheaton. Attending: Father Rolfes and Jane Marrin.

• Tuesday, March 7, 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Parish, Elk River. For the parish communities in Cambridge, Elk River, Ogilvie, Onamia, Princeton, Zimmerman. Attending: Bishop Kettler and Roxann Storms.

• Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Parish, Alexandria. For the parish communities in Alexandria, Belle River, Glenwood, Lake Reno, Osakis and West Union. Attending: Bishop Kettler and Roxann Storms.

• Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m. at St. Ann Parish, Wadena. For the parish communities in Bertha, Bluffton, Butler, Clarissa, Dent, Moran (closed parish), Motley, Perham, Rush Lake, Staples and Wadena. Attending: Father Rolfes and Jane Marrin.

• Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m. at St. Mary Parish, Melrose. For the parish communities of Grey Eagle, Holdingford, Melrose, Sauk Centre, St. Anthony, St. Wendel, St. Rosa and Swanville. Attending Father Rolfes and Jane Marrin.

Accused priests

Allegations of abuse were made against these clergy members in the lawsuits against the Diocese of St. Cloud during the three-year window of the Minnesota Child Victims Act, which expired May 25, 2016.

Cosmas Dahlheimer, OSB*

Hubert Dahlheimer, OSB

John Eccleston

Richard Eckroth, OSB

Sylvester Gall

Raoul Gauthier

Thomas Gillespie, OSB

Philibert Harrer, OSB

Othmar Hohmann, OSB

Matthew Kiess, OSB

Val Klimek

Joseph Kremer

Henry Lutgen

Brennan Maiers, OSB

Antonio Marfori

James Mohm

Jerome Reisinger

David Rieder

Donald Rieder

David Sheldon

Paul Shurek

Robert Smith

Peter Snyers

Allan Speiser

James Thoennes

Thomas Thole, OSB

Roger Vaughn, OSC

William Wey

Joseph Wiersgalla

Mark Willenbring

Vincent Yzermans

*OSB designates Order of St. Benedict