Trooper of the Year a calm watchdog for safety

Schueler, who has been with the State Patrol since 1989, uses his experience to help train other troopers on driving in emergency situations and drunken driving enforcement. He also helps train those who work in vehicle inspection who are not sworn officers, helps the State Patrol’s recruiting coordinator with hiring potential troopers in northwest Minnesota, and teaches some of those potential troopers as an instructor at technical colleges.

Then there is teaching the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources snowmobile and ATV program for a number of years as a volunteer, and he has conducted teen distracted driving events for the Douglas County Safe Communities Coalition.

The many trooper hats Schueler wears helped earn him the Minnesota State Patrol Trooper of the Year award for 2016. Schueler received the top award Thursday in a ceremony that honors civilians, employees of the Minnesota State Patrol and officers from other law enforcement agencies for outstanding service.

Schueler has lived in Alexandria since 1998 with his wife, Melisa.

As a mobile commercial vehicle enforcer, he ranges as far west as the North Dakota and South Dakota state line and east to the Long Prairie and Sauk Centre areas, looking for problems with commercial vehicles.

“Safety can be a huge, huge factor with a maintenance problem … and with big rigs can have a lot more devastating consequences,” Schueler said.

Schueler also puts on his training hat with the commercial trucking industry, providing education and training on safe operating techniques.

He said that some people are surprised that his relationship with the trucking industry is more cooperative than adversarial.

“Most commercial drivers are very professional. … They take that very seriously,” he said.

But there is a need for a watchdog.

He said one of the biggest eye openers for him was finding impaired drivers even in commercial vehicles.

“Ninety-nine percent of commercial drivers are outstanding,” he said, but there are always a few who are careless.

In his acceptance speech, Schueler thanked the State Patrol for allowing him to pursue many diverse roles.

"I was once reminded by a well-respected law enforcement friend to surround myself with positive and successful people in order to help live up to the many responsibilities of a public servant," he said. "I have been able to accomplish this by being a part of such an outstanding organization as the Minnesota State Patrol for over 27 years, being allowed to serve the patrol as one of the many talented instructors, and being a part of the Commercial Vehicle Division. There have been many great state patrol mentors, both supervisors and partners, along the way."

In announcing the award, the State Patrol had this to say:

“Sgt. Schueler has excellent interpersonal relations skills. He calms every situation, whether in the classroom or on the street. Sgt. Schueler has always presented himself and the State Patrol at the highest level. He always treats people in a fair and professional manner.”

Schueler also represented Minnesota at this year’s presidential inauguration and recently attended a law enforcement vehicle demonstration in Michigan and driving training in Savannah, Georgia.

“One of the most interesting parts of those trips is just being able to network with other law enforcement from throughout the nation,” he said.