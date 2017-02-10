Alexandria's Schueler named Trooper of the Year

Sgt. Rick Schueler was hired by the State Patrol in October 1989 and has lived in Alexandria since 1998 with his wife, Melisa.

He is active in the Commercial Vehicle Section and provides service to the area in which he lives, as well as the district as a whole.

The State Patrol commended Schueler for providing high-quality training to both new and incumbent personnel. The Training and Development Section constantly praises his high quality of instruction, and he receives high marks on evaluation feedback from students.

He has also been an active instructor at technical colleges, and has been teaching new law enforcement candidates in the college setting since 2003. He also gives regular presentations to the commercial driving industry.

In his acceptance speech, Schueler thanked the State Patrol for allowing him to pursue many diverse roles.

"I was once reminded by a well-respected law enforcement friend to surround myself with positive and successful people in order to help live up to the many responsibilities of a public servant," he said. "I have been able to accomplish this by being a part of such an outstanding organization as the Minnesota State Patrol for over 27 years, being allowed to serve the patrol as one of the many talented instructors, and being a part of the Commercial Vehicle Division. There have been many great state patrol mentors, both supervisors and partners, along the way."

Read more about Scheuler in the Feb. 15 issue of the Echo Press.