The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Aaron Raymond Dombovy, 24, of Moorhead. Dombovy was arrested after his vehicle was stopped using spike strips.

The chase started after a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the right lane of Interstate 94 between Alexandria and Osakis at 6:09 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Dombovy was found sleeping in the driver’s seat. When asked, Dombovy moved the vehicle to the shoulder of the roadway and was then asked to exit the vehicle and was interviewed briefly.

As the deputy and Dombovy were walking toward the patrol vehicle, the suspect ran to his car and fled west. The vehicle was chased through the Burgen Lake Rest Area east of Alexandria and then back onto I-94.

At that time, the Minnesota State Patrol joined the chase.

The vehicle continued west and exited into Alexandria and then went south on State Highway 29. The suspect struck the curb at the roundabout and damaged the left front tire, but continued south.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office responded and was able to successfully use their spike strips on the suspect vehicle, deflating an additional two tires.

Dombovy stopped his vehicle on the opposing shoulder a short time later, just south of Pope County Road 28 near Glenwood. He then attempted to enter an occupied vehicle that had stopped on the shoulder but was taken into custody by State Patrol before he was able to get inside, the sheriff’s office said.

During the chase, the suspect was sometimes driving in the oncoming driving lanes and at speeds reaching speeds of 113 mph.

State Patrol said the pursuit lasted about 20 minutes.

Dombovy is being held in the Douglas County Jail on pending charges of 1st degree fleeing a peace a officer and 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

He is expected to be formally charged Monday, when he will make his initial court appearance.