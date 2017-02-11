Search
    AgweekTV: They're Farming and They Grow it

    By Ryan Babb Today at 8:30 a.m.
    Three young brothers who live and work on the family farm have found themselves in the world spotlight. The Peterson Farm Bros. started creating music parody videos as a way to teach their friends about the importance of farming, what they didn't realize was soon they would be viewed 40  million times thanks to social media. See how these young men have taken advocating for agriculture to a new level.

    Ryan Babb
    Ryan Babb is a Multimedia Developer for Forum Communications Company. He has worked for FCC Interactive, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and Forum Communications Company since 2004.
    ryan.babb@forumcomm.com
