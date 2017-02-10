Local DFLers thinking more regional

The plan to sway voters back to the DFL includes several wrinkles — a new approach to knocking on doors, being "rock star" listeners, encouraging DFLers to be much more visible, developing policies from the grassroots up, and broadening their base by reaching out to young people, non-traditional women, minorities, atheists, Muslims and others.

Jon Koll, chair of the Douglas County DFL, presented the strategy he titled "The West Central Democratic Initiative" and it was enthusiastically approved by DFLers attending from Senate Districts 8 and 12.

The meeting, with representation from Douglas, Grant, Traverse, Stevens, Stearns, Wilkin, Big Stone, Pope and Otter Tail counties, was unusual. Kohl said he wasn't aware of such a regional gathering elsewhere.

One of the keys to its success will be drumming up more involvement from local DFLers. For too long, Koll said, many DFLers in this predominantly Republican stronghold have been nervous about admitting they're Democrats. He said the DFL Party needs to find these people and empower them to be proud.

"You are stronger than you think," Koll told the group. "In this room alone, there is tremendous power. We can do incredible things."

To organize ideas into action, local DFLers plan to hold an "unconference" this November. Unlike a typical conference with a structured agenda, keynote speakers and powerpoint presentations, the unconference will be led by the participants, who will decide which issues get the most discussion.

Local DFLers also plan to fine-tune a platform that spells out the party's top priorities. Too many people, Koll said, only think of the DFL as being pro-choice on abortion while forgetting about other issues such as health care, clean energy and education.

Their plan to get their message out includes a new door knocking campaign that will create one big regional team from the nine-county area.

Those who join the team will commit to gathering once a month, on a Saturday, from April through November to visit a community and get feedback.

Instead of trying to "overpower" them with DFL arguments or asking for votes, team members will listen to them, identifying their top concerns and the barriers that need to be overcome, Koll said.

"We, as Democrats, know that we have done a poor job of listening and have spent too much time 'telling.' That is about to change," Koll told the Echo Press after the meeting. "We believe that wisdom exists in the people. We want to tap into that energy."

The DFLers also plan to create policy teams — small groups of three to five people who are willing to provide a short-term commitment to study one issue.

For the next step, Koll plans to meet with local party units in each of the nine counties to organize. He also hopes to present The West Central Democratic Initiative model to other parts of Congressional District 7.