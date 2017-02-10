For the Record - Feb. 10, 2017

Recommended for you

1. 7 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance; invocation, public comments

2. 7:10 p.m. Consent agenda — Approve Jan. 23 reg. minutes; approve January bills and authorize issuance; approve licenses and authorize issuance

3. 7:15 p.m. Action items

A. Proposed policy for donation of surplus equipment to non-profit organization

B. Accept bid to purchase RCC main rink compressor system and refrigerant

C. First reading: ordinance amending Section 2.08 regarding members on Budget Committee

4. 7:20 p.m. City Engineer

A. MSA advance resolution

B. Request authorization to advertise for bids for 2017 local street overlay

C. Request authorization to advertise for bids for Irving Street reconstruction

D. MSA allocation

5. 7:30 p.m. Second reading — ordinances amending Home Rule Charter

A. Article VI — Administration of city affairs, Section 6.01, departments created

B. Article II — form of government and city officers, Section 2.09, official bonds

C. Article IV — nominations and elections, Section 4.03, special elections

D. Article VII — taxation and finance, Section 7.03, levy and collection of taxes

6. 7:35 p.m. Consider Table Amendments to the Home Rule Charter — Sections 2.02, 2.04, 2.05, 6.04 and 7.06

7. 8:00 p.m. City attorney's items of business

8. 8:05 p.m. City administrator's items of business

9. 8:10 p.m. Old and other business

10. Adjournment

Agenda as of Feb. 8, subject to change.