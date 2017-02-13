Football helps launch coffee shop

The man turned out to be Lynn Tait.

When Tait found out Cyr Revering had experience at coffee shops, he shared that he and a partner, Robbie Carlsen, the owner of Angelina’s, were considering opening one in Alexandria.

Cyr Revering is now the manager of that shop, 3rd Avenue Bean, which opened Jan. 16.

The business at 406 Third Ave. is in what was a Hardee’s, then an insurance business and later, a bank.

Cyr Revering said they took out the bulletproof glass that had been at the drive-up window when it was a bank. Three drive-up windows open at 5 a.m. weekdays, with the seating area open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

In addition to coffee and espresso drinks, the business is open for lunch, serving wraps, bagel sandwiches, a soup of the day and salads, including the same Angelina’s salad on that restaurant’s menu. The also have bars, cookies and muffins.

“We are selling just as much food as we are coffee,” Cyr Revering said.