Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Football helps launch coffee shop

    By Jeff Beach Today at 7:47 a.m.
    The interior of the new 3rd Avenue Bean Coffee Shop features several tables, chairs and a fireplace. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)1 / 2
    The 3rd Avenue Bean Coffee Shop is located at 406 Third Avenue in Alexandria. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)2 / 2

    It was football that helped make a new coffee shop happen in Alexandria.

    Jennifer Cyr Revering was at the bar in Angelina’s in Alexandria when she saw a man wearing some North Dakota State University gear and told him that her nephew, Jedre Cyr, was on the NDSU football team during its string of five consecutive national championships.

    The man turned out to be Lynn Tait.

    When Tait found out Cyr Revering had experience at coffee shops, he shared that he and a partner, Robbie Carlsen, the owner of Angelina’s, were considering opening one in Alexandria.

    Cyr Revering is now the manager of that shop, 3rd Avenue Bean, which opened Jan. 16.

    The business at 406 Third Ave. is in what was a Hardee’s, then an insurance business and later, a bank.

    Cyr Revering said they took out the bulletproof glass that had been at the drive-up window when it was a bank. Three drive-up windows open at 5 a.m. weekdays, with the seating area open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

    In addition to coffee and espresso drinks, the business is open for lunch, serving wraps, bagel sandwiches, a soup of the day and salads, including the same Angelina’s salad on that restaurant’s menu. The also have bars, cookies and muffins.

    “We are selling just as much food as we are coffee,” Cyr Revering said.

    Explore related topics:NewsBusinessCoffee3rd Avenue BeanAngelina'salexandriaLynn TaitRobbie Carlsen
    Advertisement