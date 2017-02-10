Fire victim: 'I just wanted to thank all of you'

"Staying positive and keeping in mind that things will get better is the key to get through it," said Scott, who, along with her three daughters, is living with a close friend until she can find another place to live. "It's definitely not anything anyone would want to go through. My biggest struggle is still not being able to function at 100 percent and everything takes twice as long to do than normal."

Scott said her townhome on Unumb Drive she was living in with her daughters, Anajreana, Tateana and Anastasia, is being demolished this week. The only items that were salvageable after the fire, she said, were a few totes of miscellaneous items from her basement.

Her daughters and two teenagers were able to escape the fire, but two Alexandria firefighters had to brave the flames to rescue Scott.

Looking back to the night of the fire, Scott said she doesn't remember much of anything, other than going to sleep. And, she doesn't have many memories of being in the hospital either, as she said the first three weeks she was in a coma and the last three weeks she was delusional from the medications she was on from having eight different grafting surgeries.

"As much as I dislike hospitals and don't remember much, I couldn't have asked for better doctors and nurses," said Scott. "They were absolutely amazing and kind and were my support system."

Scott isn't done spending time in a hospital. She said she will still need a few more surgeries and laser treatments for the scarring.

"I've already had eight skin grafting surgeries for my face, arms, chest and stomach where skin from my thighs, back and skull were used for grafting," Scott explained.

Skin grafting is a type of graft surgery involving the transplantation of skin. This type of surgery is often used for patients with extensive wounds or for burn victims.

With all things considered, Scott said she is doing well, as are her girls. She said they are strong kids. Her daughters were able to visit their mother while she was at the Hennepin County Medical Center, but it wasn't until Jan. 7 — about a month after the fire.

"They got to visit me after my second to last surgery and I couldn't have been more excited to see them," Scott said.

Monday, Feb. 6, Scott had the opportunity to visit with Alexandria firefighters and thank them for pulling her out of the burning house and saving her life.

"My girls want me here and I need to be here for them," she told the room full of firefighters and two Alexandria police officers. "I just wanted to thank all of you for what you did for me and for saving my life."

Scott said she wanted to meet with the firefighters because thanking them in person was very important to her.

As the firefighters introduced themselves to Scott, many of them said they were thankful she was able to be there in person and commented on how good she was doing and how beautiful she is.

Scott was not only thankful to the firefighters, she said she wanted to send out a "huge thank you" to everyone for their time and support, as well as all the donations she received.

"Myself and my kids are very thankful for all that everyone has done and donated," she said.

Donations are still being accepted through a GoFundMe page the family set up. To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/amanda-scott-family-fund.

The long road

Dec. 9 — Amanda Scott is pulled from her burning townhome and flown to Hennepin County Medical Center with second and third degree burns throughout her body.

Dec. 15 — Skin graft surgery on her fingers and arms.

Dec. 21 — Skin graft surgery on her chest.

Dec. 22 — Breathing tube is removed.

Dec. 29 — Skin graft surgery on face.

Jan. 2. — Skin graft surgery on arms again.

Jan. 7. — Daughters get to visit and see their mom for the first time since the fire.

Jan. 23. — Discharged from the hospital.

(Note: This is just a summary of Amanda Scott's journey based on entries made on her CaringBridge page.)