Unclaimed mysteries

Several people stepped forward to claim some of the items but many are still at the police department or sheriff's office, waiting to be returned to their rightful owners.

"We've received numerous calls, and several individuals now have their property back," said Sergeant Kevin Guenther. "Just yesterday, someone claimed hunting clothing that was stolen from them."

Police are encouraging anyone that has had property stolen from a storage unit or construction trailer in the last year to check with the department to see if they are among the items that were recovered. Call the police at (320) 763-6631.

Ironically, while investigating a possible suspect in the storage unit thefts, police found stolen items in a storage unit under the suspect's name, Guenther said. Documents have been turned over to the county attorney's office to press charges.

The photos that were released last month are only a small sample of the recovered items and include tools, sound equipment, gun cases, a fish locator, a chainsaw and more.

Among the items that have not been claimed yet are artwork and a large telescope.

"If people have anything that's been stolen from them in the past year — even if it's not in the pictures — please give us a call," Guenther said. "If we have not come across their stolen item yet, it's always helpful to know what to look for."

Whenever a resident has something stolen from them, police appreciate it when the theft is reported.

For instance, a resident who collects deer horns as a hobby recently had some of them stolen, so he contacted police. Now police know what to be on the lookout for while they're investigating other thefts, Guenther said.