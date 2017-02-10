Snow Angels to the rescue

The effort began about three years ago when a local man noticed that a few elderly people in Alexandria were being fined for not removing snow and ice from their sidewalks. Their driveways were also clogged with snow.

Most of them were disabled or not physically strong enough to shovel.

That man decided to do something about it. He began clearing their sidewalks and driveways at no charge, going even as far as telling the city to not assess them any more fines because he would pay the bill.

This good Samaritan did not even want to be identified for this story, saying he wanted the emphasis placed on kind acts, not on him. After some arm twisting about how the story would have more impact and credibility with a real name attached to it, he — Craig McMillan — reluctantly agreed.

"I enjoy doing good things for our community that help people," he said. "It's amazing how simple acts of kindness can encourage others to say, 'Wow, that's nice. I should do something like that.'"

For Donna Soderholm of Alexandria, the Snow Angels were a blessing for her and her late husband, Rollin.

"I'm so appreciative of having him come by and help with our driveway and sidewalk," she said. "Whenever I could catch him in the act, we'd invite him in and serve him cookies and coffee. We really appreciated it."

McMillan recalled an incident that shows the ripple-effect of lending a helping hand. On Valentine's Day 2012, he learned about a woman in Staples who had a wood stove that was plugged while the temperatures were dropping to 21 below zero.

Her family had given a lot to the community. She taught handicapped students at school. Her husband was deployed in Afghanistan.

McMillan and his work crew went to the woman's house and got the stove up and running again.

"I gave her a big hug and said it was from her husband," he said. "I told her the bill was taken care of."

About six months later, a truck followed McMillan to his place of work and a mountain of a man stepped out and asked to see his crew. After they gathered around, McMillan didn't know what to expect from the man until he said, "I can't thank you enough for helping my wife on Valentine's Day."

He gave McMillan a flag and a certificate.

But the story doesn't end there.

Last summer, McMillan was at a dinner party in Alexandria that included members of an Army drone division. He got to talking with a soldier stationed in Alaska about that cold Valentine's Day, when the soldier asked him to be quiet for awhile. The soldier then finished the story for him, recalling all the details of that day. "I can't believe you're the guy," the soldier said.

It turns out that every commander in Afghanistan told the story to their camps as an example of the inspiring support soldiers were receiving back in the states.

The soldier told McMillan, "You went viral."

"It shows that even the little things we do can have such an absolutely huge impact," McMillan said.

In a time when bad news grabs most of the headlines, when people are arguing bitterly over politics and focusing on everything that is wrong, communities need to rally together and do things that are right, McMillan said.

"Why aren't we helping more people?" McMillan asked. "We should all be working together. Everybody needs help every once in awhile. It's like opening a door for someone. After you do it, the other person feels like they should do it for the next person."

Snow Angels

The Snow Angels effort is for senior citizens and people with disabilities in Alexandria who are unable to shovel their driveways and sidewalks. Call (320) 766-0266. Also, more shovelers are needed who can lend a helping hand. Call the same number if you want to help.