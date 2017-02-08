Missing teen may be in the Alexandria area

"She's a runaway and has done this before, but she hasn't contacted family or friends in a week now, so we are getting concerned," Lt. Keith Van Dyke with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, said. "We just want to get it out there. We don't suspect foul play."

She is a Hispanic female, approximately 5-foot-5-inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds, and has a small mole on the right side of her face, just above her upper lip. She has dark, medium length hair, with golden highlights, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, short brown boots and a white winter jacket with a fur-lined hood. It is believed she does not have additional clothing or belongings with her.

Besides possibly being in the Otter Tail County area, information has been received that Garcia may be in the Alexandria area.

Anyone with information can contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office at (218) 998-8555.