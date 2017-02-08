Mihalchick, founder of Just Like Grandma's in Osakis, dies

Mihalchick opened Just Like Grandma's in 1985 and it quickly became a well-known tourist destination. As the business grew and additional buildings were added, carloads of women and busloads of visitors traveled to Osakis to the business, which also included a bed and breakfast.

Mihalchick was active in the Osakis Area Chamber of Commerce and held a leadership role as president for 10 years. She’s credited with bringing a much-needed spark to Osakis, hosting and organizing yearly arts and crafts festivals, annual local garden tours and the popular Grandma's 5K run.

One of Mihalchick’s many passions was restoring or producing quilts. She organized the Quilts Along the Trail, which became an annual September event featuring music, food and many locally-made quilt displays along the Central Lakes Trail.

A celebration of her life will be Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Osakis Lutheran Church with a gathering time beginning at 1 p.m. at the church.

There will also be a gathering for friends of Mihalchick on Monday, Feb. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brightwood Hills Golf Club in New Brighton. Inurnment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Roy-Hetland Funeral Home of Osakis is handling the arrangements.