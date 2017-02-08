A news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jason Dennis Maloney, 40, of Perham, though court records indicate he is from Clarissa.

He was charged in Douglas County District Court Wednesday with three felonies – first degree burglary, fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, and a misdemeanor, indecent exposure.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Maloney remained at the Douglas County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond, with conditions.

The chase began after a teenage girl reported a man exposing himself in a vehicle in the Target parking lot just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. The girl drove away but the suspect followed in a Ford Explorer. The girl provided a license plate number, which matched one given earlier in the day by a man in Nelson reporting a burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement arrived at Target and chased the Explorer onto a frontage road.

The Explorer entered the Simonson gas station parking lot and then drove over the curb to the Perkins parking lot. The suspect continued fleeing from Douglas County deputies and Alexandria police north on the frontage road toward Dakota Street, then across Highway 29 and south on the frontage road near Walmart. The suspect continued east on Twin Boulevard and stopped abruptly in the Menards parking lot, but then immediately accelerated again.

A Douglas County deputy performed a pursuit intervention technique – also known as a PIT maneuver – as the Explorer turned south onto South Broadway Street. This stopped the Explorer and the driver was removed from the vehicle, but he resisted being handcuffed and attempted to run away.

The fastest speed during the pursuit was 52 mph, on the frontage road near Walmart.

A Douglas County Sheriff's Office squad car was damaged during the pursuit after failing to negotiate the turn from 50th Avenue to South Broadway Street and coming to rest in the east ditch.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Alexandria Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and North Ambulance were all involved in this incident.

Court records show Maloney was convicted of felony burglary in Todd County in 2015 and has several traffic-related convictions in Todd and Douglas counties.