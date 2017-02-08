Flu bug spreading in Minnesota

"This is the time of year when it's going to increase," said Doreen Hanson of Horizon Public Health.

Hanson said the virus seems to be hitting long-term care facilities harder than some other areas.

"You are seeing signs at nursing homes and hospitals, that are telling people: If you're sick, don't visit,"

She said that while many people are "feeling cruddy" with a cough or cold, flu symptoms tend to come on much more suddenly.

"Do what you can to protect yourself and protect others," Hanson said.

She recommends seeing a doctor or going to the emergency room if people are having symptoms such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen; sudden dizziness or confusion; severe or persistent vomiting; or having flu-like symptoms that improve but return with more severe fever and cough. Hanson said there is still time to get vaccinated. Last year, the number of flu cases peaked late, with the bulk of hospitalizations coming in early March.

Amanda Ellerbroek, registered nurse manager and infection control nurse at Knute Nelson in Alexandria, said flu vaccinations are recommended for everyone, especially the elderly population where an outbreak can be life-threatening.

Ellerbroek said there is a stereotype that the flu shot can give you the flu but this is untrue. If you come down with the flu shortly after receiving the vaccine it's because you were previously exposed prior to receiving the shot.

If you begin exhibiting minor symptoms after getting a flu shot, it may be because of the preservative in the vaccine. It does not mean that you actually have influenza.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasizes thorough hand-washing during flu season, recommending washing for as long as it takes to sing the birthday song twice through.