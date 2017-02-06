Man out on bail arrested on another drug charge

Robert Lee Fettig was charged with a felony count of fifth degree controlled substance in Pope County court on Friday, Feb. 3.

According to a release from the Pope County Sheriff's Office, Fettig was on bail for a prior fourth degree controlled substance crime with intent to sell.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Pope County deputies went to Fettig's residence, intending to locate Fettig on a felony arrest warrant for failing to comply with the conditions of his release prior to trial.

When deputies found Fettig, he was in possession of approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine and more than $900 in cash.

Fifth degree controlled substance crimes carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.