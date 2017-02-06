Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man out on bail arrested on another drug charge

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 3:04 p.m.

    A 52-year-old Brooten man awaiting trial on one drug charge has been arrested on a drug charge again.

    Robert Lee Fettig was charged with a felony count of fifth degree controlled substance in Pope County court on Friday, Feb. 3.

    According to a release from the Pope County Sheriff's Office, Fettig was on bail for a prior fourth degree controlled substance crime with intent to sell.

    On Thursday, Feb. 2, Pope County deputies went to Fettig's residence, intending to locate Fettig on a felony arrest warrant for failing to comply with the conditions of his release prior to trial.

    When deputies found Fettig, he was in possession of approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine and more than $900 in cash.

    Fifth degree controlled substance crimes carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

    Explore related topics:Newsbrootenpope countyCrimeMeth
    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
    Advertisement