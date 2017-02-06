Public assist, comp is worker and has a party trying to get gas but doesn't have any money, traveler’s aid from APD, Brandon.

Public assist, comp would like an officer to meet him at his house to gather some belongings, person one gathered belongings, Alex.

Check welfare of person, distraught, intoxicated male walking on Co Rd 11, subject denied he wanted to hurt himself, Alex.

Public assist, reporting a vehicle is driving on her lawn to get to a fish house, Waters Edge of Grant Lake appears to be within road right of way, comp advised to follow up with county highway, civil matter, Alex.

Suspicious activity, were looking at lots with realtor, Evansville.

Public assist, comp is attempting to amend order for protection that her juvenile daughter has against another party, comp needed case numbers and will be coming in during business hours to obtain reports for Someplace Safe, Farwell.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Suspicious vehicle, person one recently moved to Evansville, just got back to town to unload packages, person one stated his sister's husband owned it but recently passed away and is now helping his sister out.

Attempted fraud/scam, advised scam, comp did not give out any personal info.

Crash with one vehicle, one vehicle rollover westbound, south of 102, minor injuries, vehicle smoking, I-94 MM 94, Alex.

Littering complaint, comp found a pile of trash on the side of the road, garbage on road, found multiple receipts with suspect name and vehicle info, attempted contact, no answer, will follow up, Kensington.

Suspicious vehicle, van has been sitting across the street from their home for a couple days, Miltona.

Suspicious activity, party asked comp for a jump start at the abandoned farm site, and said he was just passing through on the way to Fargo tomorrow, comp did not see anything wrong but wanted law enforcement to know, vehicle was no longer there, does appear someone may be using a camper on the property, house was all secured, Kensington.

Suspicious vehicle, grey, late model sedan parked in comp's neighbor's driveway, person one was at residence to meet friend, spoke with the owner of residence and he stated it was okay for person one to be at the residence.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Theft, fish house theft, appears lock was cut off, no damage, $260 worth of items taken, Lake Mary.

Public assist, renter has abandoned house with animals in it and power is shut off, landlord is concerned about water and is scared of the dogs, comp entered residence to pump out water flooding into basement, stated person two had threatened violence over the phone if he entered the residence, comp was currently working with family members of person two to remove items from home to shop, no dogs currently at residence, Brandon.

Burglary, home broken into between 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, front door was broken open, items were stolen out of the residence, Carlos.

Fire, grass, hay bales in ditch on fire, appeared to have fallen off trailer, unable to determine cause of fire, Carlos.

Friday, Feb. 3

Fight/assault, fight in progress.

Public assist, answered comp’s questions about how she can get the rest of her ex's belongings out of her residence since they have split and there is an OFP in place.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, comp's has questions regarding registered sex offender, comp had questions about a specific offender, was going to call the county as the offender lives there.

Order for protection violation, city attorney officer called and had spoken with comp who states suspect has been violating the court order.

Suspicious activity, reporting she found some items in her sister's room, sister moved out.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, comp would like help retrieving property per court order, ongoing issue of not being able to contact respondent, no answer at house or phone.

Suicide threats, male threatening suicide, transported person one to the ER for an eval.

Suspicious activity, caller stated person two was at the home and shouldn't be, possibly doing drugs, no one came to the door and there was no noise coming from the apartment building.

Property damage crash, occurred on Jan. 26.

Juvenile trouble, questions/concerns about juvenile daughter.

Drug-related activity, comp reporting a few guests have called saying they smell pot from one of the rooms, made contact with party in 214 no smell of marijuana.

Trespassing complaint, person two is the owner of the home and is out of town, ex is sleeping in her bed and is not supposed to be there, this is a friend of the owner calling in, party arrested for previous APD case, citation issued for possessing small amount marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Public assist, male needs to be removed, gave ride to his residence.

Criminal damage to property, truck with topper took out retaining wall, unable to locate suspect vehicle.

Fraud, gave personal information to a Craigslist apartment scam.

Check welfare of person, friend was having former roommate coming over to retrieve belongings, comp and friend had codeword if she needed help, comp received code word over text message, comp stated that she made contact with person one and officers no longer needed to respond.

Suspicious activity, comp stated vehicle with two males stole something from Walmart.

Utility company call, water coming up from the ground, security is out with Ellingson's taking care of problem.

Check welfare of person, check welfare on mother and daughter, mother making suicidal threats, poor living conditions for daughter, child looked healthy and in good health, home fairly clean, made comp aware of findings, nothing further.

Property damage crash, no injuries, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, male trying to take vehicle, argument was over trying to change a tire, mediated situation.

Trespassing complaint, unwanted female in comp's home, becoming verbally abusive, person was given a bus ticket to the cities.

Criminal damage to property, comp's tires were slashed.

Public assist, comp requesting to get items from impounded vehicle, person got miscellaneous items out of her vehicle.

Drunk, comp stating there is an intoxicated male on the sidewalk and he is not allowed to be drunk on the property, parties separated and went to their own apartments for the night, advised each party of HRO process.

Hit and run, vehicle was hit while parked on the street, Ash St.

Juvenile trouble, 14-year-old female out of control, spoke with her, calmed down and agreed to go to bed for the night, advised comp of options.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Public assist, dance at the high school.

Public assist, girlfriend's parents will not give them their belongings, spoke with comp and person one, person one stated he does have property belonging to person two and he will return that to her, he stated he will give her all her property but he does not want comp anywhere near his property.

Suspicious person, male shoplifting while waiting for the bus, male party not wanted on Pilot property, he was transported to Walmart where he would have money transferred to him, he was given numbers for taxi, he will get on bus.

Check welfare of person, comp spoke to girlfriend on the phone, she stated she took sleeping pills and does not want to wake up, sounds out of it and crying on the phone, person two transported to ER for mental evaluation and suicidal attempts.

Check welfare of person, person has not showed up for work for two days after going to an appointment at the Mayo Clinic for lymes disease, another employee went to house with no response and does not believe his car is there, contacted Mayo Clinic, stated he was not there, no one appeared to be at the apartment and ER does not have him there, unable to locate person, cell phone goes immediately to voicemail as well.

Suspicious activity, male and female fighting outside for awhile, both persons were frustrated about a flat tire from yesterday, everything was fine.

Suspicious activity, male and female sitting in bar with 2-year-old girl, female very intoxicated, spoke with manager and stated that no one was sitting at the bar with a young child, will call us if need us to come back.

Check welfare of person, female at residence not making good decisions, believes she needs to go to ER for mental evaluation, person one brought herself to the ER to be evaluated.

Juvenile trouble, comp would like to speak to an officer about her 14-year-old being disrespectful, advised comp about options to try and speak with her teenager when she gets home, comp will call if becomes out of hand.

Missing person, comp would like to file his brother as a missing person, he did not show up to work yesterday and did not show up to watch the game today as planned, person was found in the Stearns County Jail.

Child abuse, neglect, reporting child neglect while her child was staying with her dad.

