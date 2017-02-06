Search
    Rollover causes minor injuries near Alexandria

    By Al Edenloff Today at 10:01 a.m.

    A 22-year-old Minneapolis man suffered minor injuries in a rollover east of Alexandria Saturday afternoon.

    Abdirahman Shukri Gama was driving a Kia Rio west on Interstate 94 about three miles east of Alexandria at about 1:15 p.m. He told the State Patrol that he was worried about a truck approaching from the rear, so he moved to the left lane, lost control, went on to the shoulder, over corrected to the right lane and went into the ditch, causing it to roll, according to the crash report.

    Gama, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Douglas County Hospital for minor injuries, according to the State Patrol.

