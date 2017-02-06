Search
    UPDATE: Two killed in head-on crash near Deer Creek

    By Al Edenloff Today at 9:37 a.m.

    The names of the two drivers who were killed in a head-on car crash Sunday afternoon near Deer Creek in Otter Tail County have been released.

    The victims are Lucille Marie Rehm, 63, of Parkers Prairie, and Jessica Marie Lannes, 31, of Wadena, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

    Lannes was driving west in an Olds Alero on Highway 29 two miles east of Deer Creek, southwest of Wadena. She tried to pass a vehicle on the two-lane highway and met head-on with a Chevrolet Tracker driven by Rehm, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

    A 2-year-old boy in the Alero, Mason Mousseau of Wadena, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Tri County Medical Center.

    They were all wearing seat belts. The crash happened about 3:18 p.m.

