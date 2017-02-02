Marchers show support for immigrants w/video

Roughly 150 people marched from the Big Ole statue to the Douglas County Library, staying on the sidewalks per Alexandria city ordinance that bans blocking city streets.

The event, Stand with Immigrants March, was organized by a loosely knit coalition of concerned citizens. It was in support of immigrants and in opposition to the travel restrictions ordered by the Trump administration.

Nancy Estrada of Evansville, along with her daughter and son, Candis, 10, and Julio, 12, took part in the march.

"What makes us better than them (the immigrants)?" asked Estrada, who believes that the ban is an inhumane act. She feels it was important for her to attend the march with her children. "I wish we could do something more, but I believe this is the start of something great."

Estrada's son, Julio, said he marched to show support. "This is for the people to have freedom, to live the good life."

President Donald Trump's administration moved last week to restrict the entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States.

It has prompted protests from critics who have said his action unfairly singles out Muslims, violated U.S. law and the U.S. Constitution and defiled America's historic reputation as hospitable to immigrants.

Naomi Anderson, also of Evansville, said she believes in the rights of all people and that she hasn't heard anything convincing as to why the ban should be supported.

"The immigration ban is just wrong," said Anderson. "It is hurting more than it is helping."