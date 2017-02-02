Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Public assist, requests assistance in clearing home before he places new locks on doors, cleared house with home owner, everything fine, Miltona.

Theft, comp has been getting some packages and mail stolen as of late, started noticing something wrong in Dec. 2016, discovered several pieces of mail that had been sent but not delivered and three packages that were tracked to residence but were missing, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, comp reports suspicious vehicle has been parked on her street for the past two nights, spoke with owner's sister and everything fine, vehicle will be moved tomorrow, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Suicide threats, comp reporting ex-boyfriend is texting her that he's going to kill himself, he's texted a picture of a rope around his neck and texted he took 30 pills but wouldn't tell her what kind, she did have contact with his father but said the father then went back to bed.

Theft, comp reporting numerous items taken from her storage unit.

Theft, comp stated a check was stolen from their rent box sometime last night.

Public assist, comp’s roommate is taking stuff from her shed and is requesting officer assistance, property exchange standby, assisted with property exchange.

Public assist, comp wanted to know options on protection/custody of child, child had a small bruise and a burn, comp was given options and advice, comp was advised on seeking help for an attorney, unknown where person one lives.

Suspicious activity, caller reports she received phone call from male stating he was being kidnapped and then phone went dead, dispatch tried to redial and got voicemail.

Suspicious activity, abandoned lot and there are people there using the space to hang out and work on cars, attempted to locate suspicious vehicle, gone on arrival.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Suspicious activity, person drinking has car in the parking lot every night and throwing beer bottles around, small amount of marijuana.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.