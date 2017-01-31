Chamber presents its highest honor (w/video)

Emmons served on the Chamber board from 2010 to 2015, also serving on the executive board and in the role of president in 2013. He's a member of the Duffer's Delight Committee, ensuring that the Chamber's main fundraiser is successful and fun. He also serves on the Chamber's membership and Ambassador teams, positively promoting the Chamber throughout the community.

Emmons has always answered the Chamber's call for help, be it attending meetings, giving professional advice, offering meeting space at Innovative Builders, and working through Innovative Builders to spearhead the Chamber's 2016 remodel project, according to 2016 Chamber President Mike Doyle.

"Todd's enthusiasm is contagious when he is at a Chamber event," said Doyle. "He truly feels the value the Chamber adds to the community and he is always marketing that value on behalf of the Chamber."

"I have only been with the Alexandria Chamber since June," added Tara Bitzan, executive director, "but it didn't take long to realize that Todd Emmons was someone who was passionate about the Chamber's mission, and was willing to serve the organization in any way he could. He was an important liaison to me while settling into my new position."

The Friend of the Chamber award has been given annually since 1990.

New 2017 Chamber President David Kent of 3M Abrasive Systems in Alexandria was introduced. He talked about his theme for the year — building relationships — and stressed the importance of the community, businesses and the Chamber working together.

Kent urged Chamber members to offer their feedback and ideas about pooling resources, reducing redundancies and taking collaboration to the next level.

"Let us know what we're doing well and what we can do to serve you better," he told members.

Also honored at the annual celebration were outgoing board members Nicole Klimek of Hilltop Lumber and Lowry Manufacturing and Carolyn Aarsvold of Geneva Beach Resort, past president Mike Doyle of Heartland Orthopedic Specialists and the Top 20 Under 40 Young Professionals in the Lakes Area.