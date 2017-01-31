Search
    Chamber presents its highest honor (w/video)

    By Al Edenloff Today at 2:44 p.m.
    David Kent, this year's president of the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, talks to the audience at Monday's banquet. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)3 / 5
    Mike Doyle, the 2016 president of Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, smiles at the caricature that was presented to him at the Chamber's Jan. 30 banquet at the Holiday Inn. The drawing depicts his passion for hunting. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)4 / 5
    The Top 20 Under 40 honorees include (back row) Kelsey Bitzan, Ben Bomstad, Susan Brown, Matt Daniels, Missy Doebber-Brever, Gregory Donahue, Chris Ebnet, Jessah Hale, Angie Heidelberger, Tim Kelly, (front row) Abby Kleinschmidt, Nicholas Koos, Wendy Oksness, Jackie Peters, Eddie Reif, Tracy Rounds, Adam Rupp, Shaynen Schmidt, Tim Urness and Brooke Zabel.(Contributed)5 / 5

    A crowd of about 250 people attended the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet at the Holiday Inn on Jan. 30.

    Todd Emmons, director at Innovative Builders, Erectors, Developers in Alexandria, was honored with the 2016 Friend of the Chamber award. It's presented annually to a person who has gone beyond expectations, giving of their time, talents, finances or influence to benefit the Chamber and its membership.

    Emmons served on the Chamber board from 2010 to 2015, also serving on the executive board and in the role of president in 2013. He's a member of the Duffer's Delight Committee, ensuring that the Chamber's main fundraiser is successful and fun. He also serves on the Chamber's membership and Ambassador teams, positively promoting the Chamber throughout the community.

    Emmons has always answered the Chamber's call for help, be it attending meetings, giving professional advice, offering meeting space at Innovative Builders, and working through Innovative Builders to spearhead the Chamber's 2016 remodel project, according to 2016 Chamber President Mike Doyle.

    "Todd's enthusiasm is contagious when he is at a Chamber event," said Doyle. "He truly feels the value the Chamber adds to the community and he is always marketing that value on behalf of the Chamber."

    "I have only been with the Alexandria Chamber since June," added Tara Bitzan, executive director, "but it didn't take long to realize that Todd Emmons was someone who was passionate about the Chamber's mission, and was willing to serve the organization in any way he could. He was an important liaison to me while settling into my new position."

    The Friend of the Chamber award has been given annually since 1990.

    New 2017 Chamber President David Kent of 3M Abrasive Systems in Alexandria was introduced. He talked about his theme for the year — building relationships — and stressed the importance of the community, businesses and the Chamber working together.

    Kent urged Chamber members to offer their feedback and ideas about pooling resources, reducing redundancies and taking collaboration to the next level.

    "Let us know what we're doing well and what we can do to serve you better," he told members.

    Also honored at the annual celebration were outgoing board members Nicole Klimek of Hilltop Lumber and Lowry Manufacturing and Carolyn Aarsvold of Geneva Beach Resort, past president Mike Doyle of Heartland Orthopedic Specialists and the Top 20 Under 40 Young Professionals in the Lakes Area.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
