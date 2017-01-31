On the ground floor of Habitat

Loucks had previously heard about the non-profit organization and knew what it was about, but wanted to know more about joining the local effort.

"Two guys showed up," said Loucks. "John Aponte and myself. It was just the three us. Dave, John and me."

From that first meeting grew a volunteer effort that is now celebrating its 20th anniversary.

At that initial meeting, Loucks said the men discussed what Habitat was, what would need to happen and what the next steps would be. He said they first decided to figure out if there was even a need for Habitat for Humanity, which helps families in need with decent and affordable housing.

"We were each assigned a task," said Loucks. "We looked at income in the area, availability of housing and cost of housing. Then we got together again and were shocked to find out there was definitely a need."

The next step, he said, was to order books on how to form a local Habitat. The books were ordered from Habitat for Humanity International. After the books arrived in the mail, the men got together again.

"Wow! There was a lot of information in those books," said Loucks. "We decided we would need to get more people involved."

The trio put announcements in not only their own church bulletin, but bulletins of several other churches throughout the area.

Over the course of the next two years, the group, which grew to about 10 people, worked toward getting the local Habitat for Humanity up and running. Loucks said they worked with a law firm because they wanted to make sure everything was done right as far as the state laws went.

"On January 31, 1997, we were granted our charter," he said.

Loucks said a board was then formed and Anita Stone was the first president. The "office" for the organization was a mail cubby at First Lutheran Church. Eventually, the organization had a "real" office and in 2004, the board made the decision to hire Lori Anderson as its executive director. Anderson remains in that position today.

Fundraising, which still occurs today, was a major part of the organization, said Loucks.

"It was tough to raise funds," he said. "But we did what we could."

Loucks, who no longer serves on the board because of its term limits, volunteers as much as he can with Habitat for Humanity and has volunteered at almost every new house that has been built.

"I enjoy being a part of the layout and also the first day of the build," said Loucks. "You start with slab and by the end of the day, you can tell it's a house. It's a great feeling."

Loucks also enjoys the dedications and blessing ceremonies at the houses because he said it means something to everyone involved.

"The families are always appreciative and so willing to help out," he said. "It's a fun organization to be a part of."

Homeowners don't get a free house, he said. They have a lot of sweat equity and they are paying the mortgage on their house.

"The community has learned a lot about Habitat, but there is still that misconception out there," he said. "It is a great organization. We may have struggled a bit in the beginning, but we've come a long way and that is just awesome."

