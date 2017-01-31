Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Jan. 30

Check welfare of person, grandparents have not spoken to grandkids for three weeks and are worried, four kids in total ranging from 4 to 16, spoke with comp about her concerns, advised her that officer cannot force person one or the kids to talk to her, checked the residence and did not make contact, Garfield.

Attempted fraud/scam, received a "can you hear me" scam call last week and wanted it documented, Kensington.

Suspicious activity, took a call from a female he knows earlier today and she was crying, he tried calling back and is unable to contact her, comp had not spoken to this person since the spring and was under the impression she was moving to Texas, Alex.

Public assist, party looking for advice on a theft that is occurring at a business of his in a different town, advised to contact the other town's PD, Alex.

Check welfare of person, elderly neighbors have not been outside for a couple days, car is in driveway with garage door open, made contact with couple inside, they were fine and not requesting any assistance, advised comp that they were OK, Alex.

911 hangup, static on the line, made contact, person said she just did a update on her phone, everything OK, Alex.

Monday, Jan. 30

Child protection issue, received a report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, comp seeking advice regarding her 14-year-old and her behavior; requested officer speak to daughter about behavior, spoke to daughter as comp requested.

Residence check.

Burglary, reporting someone broke into the laundry room.

Drug-related activity, supervisor has plate and video of drug deal that took place at their station, plate given did not match video, will pass on info.

Juvenile trouble.

Fraud, had $300 taken out of his account and would like to report it, card used online in Georgia to buy products in New York.

Suspicious activity, there was a burglary at this address Saturday and caller noticed back door to the house is open and homeowner is away on work, will check to make sure everything is in place when he gets home.

Crash with two or more vehicles, blocking both lanes, 3rd Ave E/Jefferson St.

Suicide threats, comp’s friend is receiving suicidal text messages from friend living in Alexandria, unknown address, comp will call back with current address if learned she is actually in Alexandria, spoke with person one, stated she was fine.

Check welfare of person, young female with plaid pants on going door to door, believe she is mentally handicapped, unable to locate.

Property damage crash, vehicle dinged another, State Hwy 29 S.

Drug-related activity, comp saw male and female smoking out of black Jeep Liberty, vehicle in lot unoccupied, looked in window, only saw cigarettes.

Runaway, vulnerable adult left group home on foot.

Harassment, would like to speak with an officer about some kids harassing her employees, advised of the HRO process and Trespass process.

Fight/assault, out of control female, comp wanted person one off of property, left without incident, person one upset over not being able to cash western union check.

Assault, people banging on the door threatening to beat them up.

Drug-related activity, comp stating her roommate, boyfriend, and drug dealer are in the bedroom smoking weed, also stating her roommate stole her prescription, comp will let officers in.

