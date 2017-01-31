More than mentorship

Nearly four years ago, Eckhoff applied to be a mentor and was matched with student Hunter Olson, who was in seventh grade at the time.

In the time since, the two have spent hours together, whether shopping, baking, kayaking or simply talking.

"I've always worked with youth through different variations and had mentored prior to Hunter," Eckhoff said. "I believe in the program very strongly and I know there's a great need for it."

The district's mentoring program aims to match adults with students in grades six through 12 in order to give students a positive adult influence.

"A lot of the students don't have the same opportunities that a lot of their peers have, and it kind of fills that void," said Sharon Bisson, the youth service coordinator for District 206.

Over the past four years, Eckhoff says she has had the opportunity to watch Olson grow into a successful young adult.

"As a seventh-grade girl she was extremely shy," Eckhoff recalled. "I don't think there was a lot of eye contact and those kinds of things. Obviously she's blossomed into a very beautiful young lady. She works at McDonald's and the first time I came in and saw her working the front register and waiting on people, I thought that was really awesome."

Olson agrees that her relationship with Eckhoff has helped her to grow, and says that their conversations have taught her valuable lessons.

"I've realized to take it day by day, to see what brings me to the next day," Olson said. "And to try as hard as I can to do as much as I can and not overdo it. And to have a positive outlook on a lot of things."

The two don't get together as often as they used to since Olson now has a job, but they still try to stay in contact and meet occasionally.

"People have to realize that it (mentoring) doesn't mean you have to commit to every week," Eckhoff said. "Some long periods will go by, but even though there's gaps, she still knows I care about her."

According to Bisson, the time commitment involved in being a mentor isn't a large one.

"Some of the requirements we ask of mentors is that they do a year commitment and are able to meet with the mentee four to six hours per month," Bisson said.

The activities that mentors and mentees take part in together are up to the pair.

"There's a lot to do here in Alex depending on the season," Olson said. "Mainly it's a time to bond and built friendships."

Eckhoff adds that through honest conversation, it is possible for mentors to steer mentees in a positive direction.

"We have had some good conversations about positive life choices," she said. "I'm not afraid to give my input on helping her make good choices, and as far as I know she is doing a good job of making good choices."

Want to be mentor?

The Alexandria schools mentoring program is always looking for new participants. If interested in becoming a mentor in School District 206, or for more information, contact Sharon Bisson at (320) 762-2142, ext. 4672.