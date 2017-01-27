One person injured in Highway 29 crash near Miltona
One person was injured during a crash north of Alexandria late Thursday afternoon.
Cody Revering, 27, was driving a Ford Superduty pickup when he rear-ended a Buick Century that was stopped for a school bus on Highway 29 near County Road 14 in Miltona. No airbags were deployed during the crash, and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.
The driver of the Buick, James Heuer, 48, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the Revering was not injured, according to the report.