City rule changes hit wall

Out of 14 amendments the city council considered, only four received preliminary approval, five failed to get the required unanimous approval, and five were tabled to get more information.

The city's charter commission recommended approval of all the amendments. The goal, according to Roger Thalman, vice chair of the commission, is to allow the council to formally approve actions that the council approved years ago through resolutions instead of the more rigorous charter process.

Amending the charter requires public notices about the changes, public hearings, two unanimous votes from the council and the possibility of reverse referendums.

One amendment would allow the five council members and the mayor to serve four-year terms, which they have been doing for many years, instead of two years.

Council member Virgil Batesole cast the lone vote against it, which defeated the measure.

Batesole later said that he wanted the amendment to be approved by "we the people" through a referendum.

Council member Todd Jensen was frustrated with the outcome. He said the commission devoted a lot of time and effort into its recommendations only to have its efforts thwarted by votes from Batesole, and in some cases, Bob Kuhlman. He said that the charter commission members must feel as if they were "banging their heads against a wall."

"It absolutely makes no sense," Jensen said.

The commission's logic behind the other amendments was to update the charter's language to make it gender neutral, make sure the charter complies with state law, and give the council more flexibility in determining the duties of its boards and commissions, Thalman said.

One change that was approved eliminated specific references to all the city departments and allows the council on a two-thirds vote to "create, eliminate or combine departments," establish duties for the members and appoint department heads.

Three other amendments that received preliminary approval would allow key city officials who handle money to become bonded or insured; change the timeline for approving the tax levy so it complies with state law; and fix a typo that allows the city to hold special elections instead of special "electoins."

An amendment that was tabled would allow the council to follow the current version of Robert's Rules of Order for meetings instead of Robert's Rules of Order Revised, which has been revised 11 times since it was first approved in the charter.

Kuhlman said he opposed part of the amendment that allows the council to adopt "alternate rules of procedures" for its meetings. He said that could lead to council members reaching decisions by "fighting it out" or "throwing shoes at each other."

Jensen said the rules would have to be approved by a majority of the council and asked Kuhlman if he thought the council wouldn't have the common sense to vote against an idea to allow shoe throwing at meetings.

Other amendments that were tabled would allow the council to change the title of city clerk to city administrator; update the definition of the city administrator's duties; create divisions and offices; and allow money to be deposited or transferred electronically.

Council members unanimously opposed one amendment that would have eliminated a section of code related to the police department, which notes that the mayor is the head of the department.

Other amendments that were defeated would have clarified the duties of the Board of Public Works that oversees Alexandria Light and Power; established a new timeline for setting the budget so it complies with state law; and eliminated outdated references to a voucher system and other ways of disbursing city funds.