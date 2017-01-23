Five things to know from city council

It failed when the council and mayor, acting as the city's Economic Development Authority, were deadlocked 3-3. Virgil Batesole, Bob Kuhlman and Bobbie Osterberg voted no while Todd Jensen, Dave Benson and Mayor Sara Carlson, who votes as an EDA member, voted for it.

The Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission recommended the council to grant the tax incentive for Torborg Builders, which owns the Colonial Court Apartments at 1614 Seventh Ave. East.

Four of the 16 units in the building are designated for low-income families. The agreement would have kept those four units income-restricted and added rent restrictions for five more years.

In return, Torborg Builders would have continued to receive the financing but the annual amount of the increment would have been cut in half, to about $11,400, split between the property owner and the city. The city's share would have been placed in a fund used to affordable housing projects in the future.

The city modified its TIF policies months ago to allow already existing projects to extend their affordable housing commitment for an additional five years. Requests will be considered on a case by case basis.

The request from Torborg Builders was the first one to go before the EDA. The household income limit for a family of four to qualify for affordable housing is $33,850 and the maximum gross rent that can be charged for a family that size is $982 per month, according to the city's policy.

Last month, some council members weren't sure if there was a need for more affordable housing and questioned whether the city would gain anything by granting the TIF.

At Monday's meeting, new information was provided that showed there is a still a need for affordable housing. Nicole Fernholz, economic development director, noted that a 2014 rental housing study was light in its market-rate recommendations because it projected that more people would be owning homes.

Not all the council members were convinced, however. Virgil Batesole said he could not see any advantages it would bring the city.

New city website

The council agreed to seek requests for proposals to build a new website for the city.

The site was created in a templated format in the early 2000s and hasn't been updated since, according to Sara Stadtherr, communications coordinator. She said the site is confusing to the public, isn't user-friend and is hard to update with new photos and information.

The city is looking for a web development team that will provide a spectacular new web design that will be easy to navigate, Stadtherr said.

Requests will be accepted in the next few weeks and a recommendation will be presented to the council at its Feb. 27 meeting.

Downtown restrooms

The city council continues to explore options for installing public restrooms downtown.

The Downtown Merchants Association asked the council to look into the possibility of building the restrooms.

In the information packet for Monday's meeting, City Planner Mike Weber provided an update of two possible options — install a freestanding facility in one of the city's parking lots that would either be self-contained or connected to the sewer system, or convert an existing private restroom at either the Alexandria Area Arts Association Theatre at 618 Broadway or the Past and Present Home Gallery at 619 Broadway.

The free-standing facility would cost about $120,000 for the first three years. The park department would clean and maintain it.

The cost of converting an existing restroom is estimated at $10,000 for the first three years. Maintenance would be handled by the park department, Past and Present staff or a private contractor.

City staff will continue to look into the options before presenting a recommendation to the council next month.

Awareness walk

A special permit was issued to Lasting Imprint for its eighth annual Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Walk. It will take place on Sept. 9 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park.

About 500 people are expected to attend.

Last year's event raised about $17,600. The goal this year is $20,000, according to Jason Schultz. The money will be used for research and early detection of heart disease.

Schultz said that congenital heart disease affects more than 15 families in Douglas County.

ALP underground project

The council authorized Alexandria Light and Power to call for bids on materials that will be needed for its project to place electrical lines underground.

The estimated cost for this part of the project is $560,000. The total cost is $1.6 million.

The project area includes Jacobson Addition and Latoka Dr.; Fairgrounds Road near Willow Dr., Kenwood Dr., Carlos Ave., and City Park Road; George St., Dale St., McFarlane St. and Bethesda St.; Country Club Heights, Sessions St. and Darling Dr.; and 36th Ave. in the Industrial Park.

After this project, almost half of ALP's lines will be located underground, said Scott Deitz, ALP Utilities operations manager.

Bids will be opened on Feb. 15.