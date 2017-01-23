Troops still need support

That's according to Jeremy Pedersen, a steering committee member who presented an annual report to the Alexandria City Council Monday night.

The committee organized an employer breakfast and informational event; participated in high school honors night recognition programs for graduating seniors entering the military; supported the local law enforcement's annual Community Night Out event; supported the Forada Days Bubble Bash fun run to raise money for Beyond the Yellow Ribbon awareness; participated in community parades; and helped veterans get their vehicles repaired through the Douglas County Car Care Program.

This year, it plans to organize a trip to Camp Ripley for employers and others who are interested. It also wants to offer a "military night" for new recruits and their families.

Pedersen said that although the local military members' service overseas is no longer front-page news, local troops are still serving their country around the world and there's still a need for the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon program.

Council members thanked Pedersen, who is a military chaplain, for the report and said they appreciated the program's impact.

Following are some other odds and ends the council acted on Monday.

City board dissolved

The council took final action to dissolve the city's Economic Development Board.

The council voted to rescind Section 2.14 of the city code, which created the board in 1996.

There are already a number of board and entities that review tax increment financing or tax abatement applications — the EDB, the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission, the Alexandria Economic Development Authority and the Lakes Area Economic Development Authority.

Dissolving the EDB would eliminate some of the confusion. City Administrator Marty Schultz said that the board typically meets only two to four times a year and is not required by state statute.

Another award?

The council authorized city staff to apply for an Environmental Stewardship Award from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the city's Guaranteed Energy Savings Project it launched last year.

Energy saving ideas were implemented at the Runestone Community Center, other city buildings and departments, and new LED street lights were installed throughout Alexandria.

Licenses approved

The council approved three charitable gambling permits: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Lakes Deer Camp to sell raffles at Broadway Ballroom on March 11; Parent Advisory Committee to conduct bingo at Woodland Elementary School on March 3; and American Bikers for Awareness, Training and Education to sell raffles at the Holiday Inn on April 22.

Also, an indoor fireworks license was issued to Cub Foods in Alexandria.