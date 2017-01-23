PrimeWest reports possible security breach

In a news release issued Monday, PrimeWest said an incident occurred at Summit Reinsurance Services, Inc. that resulted in the possibility of unauthorized access to member information.

Summit had the information because it provided underwriting and consulting reinsurance services to PrimeWest.

On Aug. 8, 2016, Summit discovered that "ransomware" had infected one of its computer servers. This server had certain personal information on it.

Summit immediately investigated and worked with third-party investigators to help.

Based on the investigation, it looks like the unauthorized computer access first happened on March 13, 2016, according to PrimeWest leaders. To date, however, there is no evidence that member data was used inappropriately.

The information on the affected server may have included members' names, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, providers' names and/or medical records.

Summit is still investigating, PrimeWest said.

"There is no evidence member information was misused on the affected server," the news release stated. "However, to be cautious, we are telling our members about this incident."

Potentially affected members will receive a letter explaining the situation. PrimeWest also is giving members information to help protect against identity theft and fraud. This includes one year of credit monitoring and identity restoration services. Summit is giving members these services at no cost.

For more information, call Summit's dedicated assistance line at 1-877-215-9747 (toll free), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST and provide Reference Number 2996113016.