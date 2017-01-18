According to his CaringBridge website, Brad Klinkner, his son Adam and a good friend were planning to fulfill Brad's dream of snowmobiling from the Iowa state line to the Canada border, and then across the entire state of Minnesota.

The group reached the Bemidji area in northern Minnesota on Sunday, Jan. 15.

About 3 p.m., on a trail about 30 miles northeast of Bemidji, Brad Klinkner hit the embankment of a driveway and was sent airborne. Upon landing, he was thrown from his snowmobile and landed in the trail, where he was hit by another sled. When his son and friend realized Brad was conscious but struggling to move, they called 911.

Klinkner was taken to the Bemidji hospital, where it was determined that he had internal bleeding and had lost two to three units of blood inside his chest cavity. While in Bemidji, he was sedated. A chest tube was inserted to drain the blood. A breathing tube also was inserted. He was then airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

At North Memorial, a CT scan revealed that Klinkner had five broken ribs, a possible concussion, both shoulder blades broken, a punctured lung, a damaged disc between two vertebrae and a bruised aorta.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, he underwent surgery to stabilize the fractured disc between two of his vertebrae. Four screws and a rod were inserted and will be permanent.

Klinkner remains hospitalized, and his CaringBridge site can be accessed at www.caringbridge.org/visit/bradklinkner.