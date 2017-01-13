Update: Four pets die in mobile home fire (w/video)

The rear of the home was producing heavy smoke.

“The door was locked, and we all got there kind of same time and did a walk around and set up our perimeter,” said Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Karrow. “It was rolling inside pretty good.”

The two tenants were not home at the time of the fire, but emergency responders were informed that two cats and two dogs were in the home. However, firefighters were unable to safely reach the animals.

“We will do certainly the best that we can (to get animals out) if firefighters can get in and see something or get a door open,” Karrow said. “But in that situation it was so unsafe in there. With that much smoke, I don’t think a person would have survived that one.”

Regarding the animals, the press release states, “The perished animals were removed with the utmost respect and care for the tenants. They were wrapped in blankets. The collars were removed by tenant’s request and given to them. Alexandria Police Department respectively transported one of the animals to a vet clinic for cremation services.”

During the fire, neighboring mobile homes were evacuated.

The mobile home was a total loss, and the value was estimated at about $5,000.

The American Red Cross has been notified and is assisting the tenants.

The fire department said the cause of the fire was undetermined Friday afternoon, but the fire was not suspicious in nature.

Also responding were the Alexandria Police Department, North Ambulance, Alexandria Light and Power and CenterPoint Energy.