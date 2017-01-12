According to the State Patrol, the first crash happened just after 8 a.m., when a 2007 Dodge Caravan attempted to pass a 2003 Buick Rendezvous as both traveled south on Highway 71.

The road was icy, and the Dodge lost control near 150th Avenue Southeast, sideswiping the buick and pushing it into the ditch.

Buick driver Maria Elena Gutierrez, 46, of Willmar, was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dodge driver Mahad Mohamud Hanshi, 26, of Willmar, and passenger Mowlid Abdisamad Hassan, 33, of Savage, were not injured.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Blomkest First Responders and Lake Lillian Ambulance were called to the scene along with the State Patrol.

As one Kandiyohi County squad car traveled north to the scene just minutes later, it slowed down and pulled over to the shoulder, with emergency lights activated, to turn around for the crash which was in the opposite ditch.

According to the State Patrol, a 1998 Chevrolet Pickup traveling south at that time lost control on the icy road, crossed the centerline and struck that squad car head-on.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Fischer, 37, of Willmar, had been driving the squad car. He was not injured. His passenger, Brandon James Grimsley, 34, of Willmar, was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries.

Chevrolet driver Ramon Castillo, 69, of Willmar, was not injured, the Patrol said.

Blomkest Fire and Willmar Ambulance were then called to the scene to assist with the second crash. All had been wearing seatbelts in both crashes.