Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Neighbor dispute, neighbors throw snow by her mailbox, observed both mailboxes to be right next to each other, does not appear to be anything intentionally done with snow, looks like snow from plow truck on main road has piled up snow in front of mailbox, advise comp to have whoever she has that plows her driveway remove snow in front of her mailbox, Alex.

Abandoned vehicle, reporting a green olds with North Dakota plates has been at the access for about a week and is snow covered, Lake Latoka.

Suspicious activity, would like to speak with a deputy about someone burning something in a garage across from the school, the smell is blowing into the school, Evansville.

Suicide threats, home health nurse stating person he is checking on is making suicidal comments, he will stay with patient until law enforcement arrives, no weapons, patient denies wanting to hurt himself, Kensington.

Suspicious vehicle, just north of winery on east side of road there is a pickup parked and written on a piece of wood attached to windshield is "PLZ Don't move,” vehicle will be moved tomorrow, comp notified, Alex.

Drug-related activity, person one gave patient unprescribed medications everyday, report will be forwarded to social services, DHS has been notified by project manager and will be doing an investigation, Alex.

Order for Protection violation, caller states her ex took her off the home insurance policy and thinks that is an OFP violation, she thinks he may be planning to burn the house down, comp had a voicemail from her insurance stating that she had been removed from the policy, Evansville.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Juvenile trouble, incident happened outside of school.

Juvenile trouble, incident happened last month.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious activity, reports a woman in the parking lot stated she backed into her car but she doesn't believe the crash happened.

Property damage crash, minor, Jefferson St.

Juvenile trouble, incident happening outside of school.

Check welfare of person, inmate wishes to speak with officer about a civil issue, young juvenile is healthy and staying with mother and grandparents, checked with court services and there not papers referring to custody, comp notified of findings.

Hit and run, a light brown SUV backed into her car and then left the area, no direction of travel or plate information, identified suspect vehicle, photos were taken, squad video and recorder were active, 50th Ave W.

Property damage crash, minor, 50th Ave W.

Property damage crash, minor, 17th Ave E.

Property damage crash, reporting his vehicle spun out and hit cement barrier, has tow on the way, 3rd Ave W.

Child protection issue, received report.

Property damage crash, minor, Jefferson St.

Property damage crash, minor, 8th Ave E/Maple St.

Property damage crash, crash involving school bus, 3rd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Public assist, comps been struggling with his 9-year-old son, would like to get advice from officer.

Property damage crash, friend pulled him out of a snow bank and now he is at Big Ole parking lot, 2nd Ave E.

Theft, gas drive off.

