Meet the new Pet of the Week: Lyla (w/video)

Lyla is a two to three year old Coonhound blend.

The LAHS says, "Happy and loving, there couldn't be any two words that would better describe Lyla! Lyla is a fantastic dog who seems to love everyone she meets. Lyla loves going for walks and chasing balls. She's also happy to just curl up beside you!"

If you are interested in adopting Lyla, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.