    Parkers Prairie voters approve split liquor

    By Al Edenloff Today at 10:33 a.m.

    Voters in Parkers Prairie overwhelmingly approved two split liquor questions in a special election on Jan. 10.

    The first question asked whether the Parkers Prairie City Council should be allowed to issue private, on-sale licenses for the sale of intoxicating liquor to hotels, restaurants and clubs.

    Out of 102 votes cast, 83 people voted "yes" and 19 voted "no."

    The second question asked whether the council should be allowed to issue on-sale licenses to restaurants, clubs and hotels for the sale of intoxicating liquor at retail on Sundays.

    This measure was also approved with 80 "yes" votes against 22 "no" votes.

    Since the city currently operates a municipal liquor store, state law requires residents to vote on whether liquor can be sold at other places.

    At its next meeting on Jan. 17, the city council is expected to decide whether to proceed with offering the licenses and will determine how much the licenses should cost.

    Last month, the council voted on another liquor-related matter — whether to continue operations at the liquor store. A public hearing and vote were state-required because the store has lost money the last three years, including a $72,335 loss in 2015.

    The council voted to continue operations for another year, allowing new management to implement changes.

