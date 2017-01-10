Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area schools closing early - updated 11:30 a.m.

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 10:35 a.m.
    Snow falls heavily Tuesday morning in Alexandria making visibility poor and roads very slippery. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

    The snowstorm, with its blowing and drifting snow, is causing some area schools to close early for today, Tuesday, Jan. 10. 

    There are six schools closing early:

    --Alexandria will be closing two and a half hours early. There is no afternoon early education/preschool. Compass school-age childcare will be open regular hours, Community Education Club and Youth Enrichment is closed, adult evening classes are canceled and all after-school activities are canceled. 

    --Brandon/Evansville will be closing at 1 p.m. There will be no after-school events and no evening classes. 

    --Minnewaska closed at 10:30 a.m. 

    --Osakis will be closing at 12:15 p.m. and there is no afternoon preschool. 

    --West Central Area will be closing at 12:30 p.m.

    --Parkers Prairie will close at 12:45 p.m. There will be no after-school activities.

    Meanwhile, Douglas County remains under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. today. More snow and blowing snow are expected through the day.

    Up to 4 inches of snow is in the forecast, along with wind gusts of 40 miles per hour, which will greatly reduce visibility and create slippery conditions.

    The wind and snow are expected to diminish by this evening.

    Explore related topics:NewsSchoolsClosingWeatherEducation
    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
    Advertisement
    randomness