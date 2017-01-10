Area schools closing early - updated 11:30 a.m.

--Alexandria will be closing two and a half hours early. There is no afternoon early education/preschool. Compass school-age childcare will be open regular hours, Community Education Club and Youth Enrichment is closed, adult evening classes are canceled and all after-school activities are canceled.

--Brandon/Evansville will be closing at 1 p.m. There will be no after-school events and no evening classes.

--Minnewaska closed at 10:30 a.m.

--Osakis will be closing at 12:15 p.m. and there is no afternoon preschool.

--West Central Area will be closing at 12:30 p.m.

--Parkers Prairie will close at 12:45 p.m. There will be no after-school activities.

Meanwhile, Douglas County remains under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. today. More snow and blowing snow are expected through the day.

Up to 4 inches of snow is in the forecast, along with wind gusts of 40 miles per hour, which will greatly reduce visibility and create slippery conditions.

The wind and snow are expected to diminish by this evening.