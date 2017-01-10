Ag recycling dumpsters arrive in Glenwood

The program, offered by Revolution Plastics, is part of an effort led by a core group of nine central Minnesota counties and the Recycling Association of Minnesota with help from a grant by the MPCA, to recycle Minnesota's agricultural plastics.

The nine counties are Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Pope, Douglas, Otter Tail, Sibley, Nicollet and Le Sueur.

In December, 134 free dumpsters like these were placed on Winona County farms and are now in the process of collecting dairy wrap, bale wrap, silage bunker covers and selected other agricultural film plastics at no cost to the farmers.

These dumpsters are being staged at the Pope County Fairgrounds to be ready for later distribution to signed-up, qualified agricultural producers who will come to the site for a one-day event in late February or early March.

Only farmers that have signed up for a dumpster will be contacted to get their dumpster on the special dispersal day.

Once all of the dumpsters are in place and 400 farmers have signed up and been accepted, each will be notified of the date and time to come in to have their agricultural plastic recycling dumpster loaded onto their trucks and trailers to bring to their farm site.

All agricultural producers within an 80-mile distance from Sauk Centre are encouraged to sign up

immediately to ensure they have the opportunity to access a free recycling dumpster in March.

Minnesota Ag producers outside of this immediate area are encouraged to sign up now as well, since the placement of additional future collection hubs will be considered based upon sufficient sign-ups.

For more information contact Nathan Reinbold, environmental coordinator for Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management, at (320) 763-9340, or Brita Sailer, Recycling Association of Minnesota at (651) 641-4560 or email brita@recycleminnesota.org.