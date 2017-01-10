Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Jan. 9

Property damage crash, snow plow truck involved, W Meadow Ln NW/Voyager Dr, Alex.

Check welfare of person, requesting welfare check on person one, comp just spoke with her and she was slurring her words, difficult to understand and didn't know her address at first, children are currently at school but will be home after school, comp wants to make sure she's in ok condition to care for children when they get home, would like a call back after deputies speak with person, made contact with person one and everything appeared to be OK, Miltona.

Public assist, comp receiving prank calls, she wants the caller found and talked to, spoke with telephone provider, they said the number is a bulk telemarketing caller, the telephone provider was going to work with the complainant to resolve the issue, Garfield.

Personal injury crash, rollover, I-94 MM 101, Alex.

Suicide, sister came home and found her brother in the basement and thinks he shot himself, Alex.

Check welfare of person, comp is concerned about the welfare of her disabled sister, no answer upon call back, Evansville.

Personal injury crash, rollover crash, unknown injury, Co Rd 4 SW/State Hwy 29 S, Alex.

Check welfare of person, Blue Cross received call from one of their clients that seemed of a suicidal nature, caller was distraught over the death of his son, he only told comp he was someplace between Alexandria and the twin cities on the freeway, spoke with person one by phone he stated he was fine and was not going to hurt himself but was very upset about his son, answered questions about the scene and what would be would need to be done in the future.

Suspicious vehicle, comp reporting a suspicious vehicle parked along her evergreen trees, this has been an ongoing issue, vehicle was no longer in the area, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, four-door light blue sedan with broken mirror and window, parked at access, could be fishing.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Jan. 9

Suspicious vehicle, van parked in a snowbank in his parking lot, vehicle registered to party out of the area, no in house contacts, advised the comp, and he will give it a few days before towing vehicle.

Property damage crash, citation issued to person two, Co Rd 22 NW/Co Rd 82 NW.

Property damage crash, blocking school traffic, parties exchanged info and left prior to arrival, S Mckay Ave.

Public assist, comp reporting students out in the parking lot spinning around in their cars, drivers were spoken to.

Property damage crash, crash took place on freeway ramp, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, gas drive offs.

Public assist, would like call back about possible stolen vehicle.

Public assist, gas drive offs.

Public assist, would like an officer to stop by around 11:30 if available to keep students from doing donuts and such in parking lot.

Drunk driver complaint, male intoxicated in a red Dodge extended cab headed east on 7th from law enforcement center, unable to locate.

Property damage crash, Nokomis St.

Property damage crash, comp reporting he was rear ended, Dakota St/State Hwy 29 S.

Public assist, comp would like an officer to accompany her to address to retrieve personal property, unable to get inside residence, comp was going to try and get a key.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, not blocking traffic, Dakota St/State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, 3rd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Property damage crash, rollover, Co Rd 46 SE/Co Rd 23 SE.

Personal injury crash, head on collision with a dump truck, S Le Homme Dieu Dr NE/State Hwy 29.

Threats, comp is receiving threats to her property and would like them documented, comp given advice about handling property disputes through civil court.

Check welfare of person, comp saw young child standing outside house crying, spoke with mom and child, took the dog outside and couldn't get the screen door open, all OK.

Suspicious person, mentally unstable male in the library earlier making strange comment, unable to locate.

Traveler’s aid, caller looking for assistance with a ride, needed a phone charger, supplied one.

Public assist, group home client won't get back in the vehicle with comp at Walmart, comp in white van outside grocery entrance, female transported home, nothing further.

Check welfare of person, comp wants someone to check on her boyfriend, he is intoxicated and walked away from the comp, she found him, nothing further.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.