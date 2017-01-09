Search
    Rollover injures driver in Hudson Township

    By Al Edenloff on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:51 p.m.

    A 63-year-old Alexandria woman was injured in a rollover in Hudson Township shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

    Teresa Ann Sward was driving an Oldsmobile Alero north on Highway 29, just north of County Road 4, when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

    She was transported by ambulance to the Douglas County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

