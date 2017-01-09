Search
    Woman injured in crash north of Alexandria

    By Al Edenloff on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:40 p.m.

    One person was injured in a crash with a dump truck north of Alexandria Monday night.

    At about 5:30 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department received a call about the crash between a motor vehicle and a dump truck near the intersection of Highway 29 and South L'Homme Dieu Drive.

    Officers arrived and attended to the occupants of the vehicles — Michael Bowman, 44, of Elizabeth and Lynn Mensen, 60, of Alexandria.

    Mensen was extricated by the Alexandria Fire Department and was transported by North Ambulance to the Douglas County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The Minnesota State Patrol also responded and assisted with the crash.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
