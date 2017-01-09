Woman injured in crash north of Alexandria
One person was injured in a crash with a dump truck north of Alexandria Monday night.
At about 5:30 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department received a call about the crash between a motor vehicle and a dump truck near the intersection of Highway 29 and South L'Homme Dieu Drive.
Officers arrived and attended to the occupants of the vehicles — Michael Bowman, 44, of Elizabeth and Lynn Mensen, 60, of Alexandria.
Mensen was extricated by the Alexandria Fire Department and was transported by North Ambulance to the Douglas County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol also responded and assisted with the crash.