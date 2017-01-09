Treatment plant costs could skyrocket

That's what Bruce Nelson, district director, told the Alexandria City Council at its meeting Monday night.

Nelson said the district has already invested a lot of time, effort and money to reduce the amount of phosphorus its wastewater treatment facility discharges into Lake Winona, but the new requirements from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency would force the district to increase its current phosphorus removal efficiency from 97 percent to 99 percent.

If those levels are reached to improve the water quality, Nelson said the district is uncertain what the outcome will be in the shallow lake. He said it could become weed-choked.

According to the district's environmental consultants, the "clear lake conditions" the state is requiring could only be achieved by first drawing down Lake Winona and removing all of the carp. "No matter what we do, the carp have to be gone," Nelson said.

The drawdown, Nelson said, would take five or six months at a local cost of $500,000 or more.

Before the drawdown could happen, state law requires 75 percent of the lake's property owners to approve it, Nelson said.

The district, he said, plans to work with the city to survey property owners to gauge their level of interest in a drawdown.

Nelson said the district meets the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's water quality limits for phosphorus and removes 220 pounds per year more than the agency's required limit.

He said that since the treatment facility started in 1977, the water quality on Lake Agnes and Lake Henry, which Lake Winona drains into, has gotten better and continues to improve.

Lake Winona, he said, no longer experiences large algal mats, fish kills, or a "rotten egg odor" from hydrogen sulfide.

The uncertain impact from the drawdown and the extra costs of increasing phosphorus removal by 2 percent puts the district in a bad spot, Nelson said.

"We see this as a lose-lose," Nelson said. "We don't see a good way out."

The state is also considering new standards for chloride, which the district must also include in its facility plan. Nelson said this looms as an even bigger expense, costing $50 million or more and doubling the plant's annual operating cost to $3 million.

For all these reasons, Nelson said the district will ask the MPCA for a temporary waiver, giving it more time to see if residents will agree to drawdown the lake.

Mayor Sara Carlson told Nelson to keep the council posted. "Lakes are incredibly important to us in this area," she said. "We have to do the best we can."

The MPCA has extended the public comment period for Lake Winona's "total maximum daily load" — or the maximum amount of pollutants that it can receive while still meeting water quality standards — until Feb. 3, 2017.

The 62-page report about Lake Winona may be reviewed online at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/water/tmdl/lake-winona-%E2%80%94-excess-nutr.... (Click on the TMDL report and implementation plan.)

Written comments may be mailed to Denise Oakes, MPCA, 714 Lake Ave., Suite 220, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, or emailed to denise.oakes@state.mn.us.