Five things to know from city council

At its meeting Monday night, the Alexandria City Council agreed to apply for the funds, which would cover two-thirds of the estimated $990,000 cost.

The project has been in the city's capital improvement program for many years, according to City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven. He called it a "very complicated project" that will involve extensive coordination with the Alexandria Technical and Community College, Douglas County Hospital, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, 3M and other area businesses.

While Schoonhoven said he didn't know how likely it is the city will receive the federal funds, he recommended applying because of the significant savings at stake.

The city plans to reclaim the portion of 18th Ave. between Nokomis St. and Jefferson St., and reconstruct 18th Ave. between Jefferson and Broadway.

Composting facilities

A plan to put a new composting facility for yard waste at the Alexandria Airport was denied by the city's airport commission, which prompted about a half dozen residents to attend Monday's council meeting and urge the city to find another location.

Pete Olmscheid, manager of the Pope Douglas Solid Waste Management, said that local master gardeners support the idea. He asked the council to help find a place in the city where residents could bring their leaves, branches and other lawn debris during the weekends and other times when the Pope Douglas facility is closed.

The location should be between four and five acres, Olmscheid said. Windrowing would reduce odors from the materials, he said.

The commission opposed the airport location because it could adversely affect federal funding, which hinges on many requirements.

Speedway schedule

The Viking Speedway's schedule and on-sale beer license was approved for 2017. There are 22 racing dates and one demolition derby. The 52nd season opener is May 6 and the season concludes with the Viking Fall Special on Oct. 6-7.

A location for the pits, which was established last year, was approved for this year. A fence will again be placed in a line from the end of the Lions' building to the edge of the city property. The goal is to keep race and spectator traffic separated.

Liquor store positions

The council authorized the posting for two full-time retail clerk positions at the two city liquor stores.

One of the positions opened because of a death. The other position is new and would allow for more consistent customer service, reduce the need for part-time help and provide better safety and security of store assets, according to the city's liquor commission.

Funds from the liquor store operations will cover the costs.

The total cost of a full-time position, with wages and benefits, is about $51,000 annually. The change will save the city $33,000 to $35,000 by not having to hire part-time help, which will result in a net increase of between $16,000 and $18,000 in wages for the new full-time position.

Anhalt honored

The council proclaimed Jan. 27 as Dennis Anhalt Day in Alexandria. Anhalt has worked at KXRA Radio in Alexandria for 30 years, serving as news director and host of the Open Line program. The resolution noted that he has been a champion of education and has provided informative and educational news and political information to Alexandria citizens.