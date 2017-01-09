Search
    Alexandria mayor chooses words for 2017

    By Al Edenloff on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:19 p.m.

    As she has done every year while serving as Alexandria mayor, Sara Carlson described the city's focus for the upcoming year in a word or two.

    In the past, she used words such as civility and respect. For 2017, she picked "energize" and "optimism."

    Speaking at the council's first meeting of the year on Jan. 9, Carlson said the region is very energized and the last election showed that rural cities are optimistic that things will get done this year.

    Below are some other miscellaneous items from the meeting.

    Winter Spectacular

    A special event permit was issued for the fourth annual Winter Spectacular snowmobile race that will take place at the Viking Speedway on Feb. 3 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Feb. 4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Angelina's Restaurant and Bar will handle the liquor and food sales under its catering license.

    Resolutions for the new year

    As it has done in the past at the start of a new year, the council approved several resolutions, including:

    • The Echo Press was designated as the city's official newspaper for publishing legal notices.

    • Twenty three backs were designated as the depositories for the city and Alexandria Light and Power.

    • The council's regular scheduled meetings were once again set for the second and fourth Mondays of the month, beginning at 7 p.m. with one exception: The Dec. 25 meeting was changed to Tuesday, Dec. 26.

    • Elected and appointed officials that will be covered under worker's compensation were designated.

    Licenses approved

    Charitable gambling permits were issued to Douglas County Pheasants Forever to sell raffles on Feb. 24 at Broadway Ballroom; Outreach Food Shelf to conduct bingo on Feb. 17 at the Elks Club; Vietnam Veterans of America to sell raffles on April 6 at the VFW; and Voyager Parent Association for bingo at Voyager Elementary School on Feb. 3 and Oct. 27.

    The council also issued a permit to Alexandria Vapors to sell electronic delivery devices, or e-cigarettes.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
