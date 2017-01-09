Alexandria mayor chooses words for 2017

In the past, she used words such as civility and respect. For 2017, she picked "energize" and "optimism."

Speaking at the council's first meeting of the year on Jan. 9, Carlson said the region is very energized and the last election showed that rural cities are optimistic that things will get done this year.

Below are some other miscellaneous items from the meeting.

Winter Spectacular

A special event permit was issued for the fourth annual Winter Spectacular snowmobile race that will take place at the Viking Speedway on Feb. 3 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Feb. 4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Angelina's Restaurant and Bar will handle the liquor and food sales under its catering license.

Resolutions for the new year

As it has done in the past at the start of a new year, the council approved several resolutions, including:

• The Echo Press was designated as the city's official newspaper for publishing legal notices.

• Twenty three backs were designated as the depositories for the city and Alexandria Light and Power.

• The council's regular scheduled meetings were once again set for the second and fourth Mondays of the month, beginning at 7 p.m. with one exception: The Dec. 25 meeting was changed to Tuesday, Dec. 26.

• Elected and appointed officials that will be covered under worker's compensation were designated.

Licenses approved

Charitable gambling permits were issued to Douglas County Pheasants Forever to sell raffles on Feb. 24 at Broadway Ballroom; Outreach Food Shelf to conduct bingo on Feb. 17 at the Elks Club; Vietnam Veterans of America to sell raffles on April 6 at the VFW; and Voyager Parent Association for bingo at Voyager Elementary School on Feb. 3 and Oct. 27.

The council also issued a permit to Alexandria Vapors to sell electronic delivery devices, or e-cigarettes.