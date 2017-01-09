Rollover in LaGrand Township injures two
An adult and child from Grand Forks, North Dakota were injured after a one-vehicle rollover on westbound I-94 in LaGrand Township.
On Monday Jan. 9 at 12:53 p.m., a 2000 Nissan Maxima driven by 28-year-old Ian Craig Bjerke was traveling westbound on I-94 when it left the roadway and rolled. Bjerke and a child passenger, Jordan Seth Bjerke, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers -- Andrew Craig Bjerke, a child, and Kathryn Elaine Bjerke, an adult -- were not injured.
Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the rollover.