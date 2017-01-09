Search
    Rollover in La Grand township injuries two

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 8:21 p.m.

    Two people from Grand Forks, North Dakota were injured after a one-vehicle rollover on westbound I-94 in La Grand township. 

    On Monday Jan. 9 at 12:53 p.m., a 2000 Nissan Maxima driven by 28-year-old Ian Craig Bjerke was traveling westbound on I-94 when it left the roadway and rolled. Bjerke and a passenger, Jordan Seth Bjerke, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers, 28-year-old Andrew Craig Bjerke and 25-year-old Kathryn Elaine Bjerke, were not injured. 

    Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the rollover.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
    Advertisement