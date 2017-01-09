Rollover in La Grand township injuries two
Two people from Grand Forks, North Dakota were injured after a one-vehicle rollover on westbound I-94 in La Grand township.
On Monday Jan. 9 at 12:53 p.m., a 2000 Nissan Maxima driven by 28-year-old Ian Craig Bjerke was traveling westbound on I-94 when it left the roadway and rolled. Bjerke and a passenger, Jordan Seth Bjerke, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers, 28-year-old Andrew Craig Bjerke and 25-year-old Kathryn Elaine Bjerke, were not injured.
Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the rollover.