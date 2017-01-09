Starbuck woman injured in one-vehicle rollover
An 18-year-old Starbuck woman was injured Monday when her car slid off Interstate 94 near West Union and rolled.
On Monday, Jan. 9, at 12:45 p.m., Sierra Marie Jordahl was traveling west on Interstate 94 in a 2000 Chevy Lumina when she lost control, going into the ditch and rolling her vehicle.
Snowy and icy road conditions were reported at the time of the crash.
Jordahl was taken to CentraCare Health Sauk Centre after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.