    Starbuck woman injured in one-vehicle rollover

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 3:52 p.m.

    An 18-year-old Starbuck woman was injured Monday when her car slid off Interstate 94 near West Union and rolled.

    On Monday, Jan. 9, at 12:45 p.m., Sierra Marie Jordahl was traveling west on Interstate 94 in a 2000 Chevy Lumina when she lost control, going into the ditch and rolling her vehicle.

    Snowy and icy road conditions were reported at the time of the crash.

    Jordahl was taken to CentraCare Health Sauk Centre after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
