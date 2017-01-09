Public assist, female stating she showed up at a friend's house and the friend's mom will not let her in the house, person one came to visit and was not wanted at residence, comp explains person one has been harassing her son, transported her home and advised comp to seek an HRO, person one was advised that if she returns, she may be arrested for trespassing, Alex.

Suspicious activity, party in lobby reporting a reddish truck parked at the Sandy Beach access on Miltona since Monday, stated it is covered in snow, vehicle was parked in a normal parking spot and locked, there is ice fishing gear inside.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Public assist, landlord turned off her heat, landlord admitted to turning off propane to the house, landlord was advised to turn the propane back on immediately, Hoffman.

Personal injury crash, two vehicle, 4-year-old with neck pain, parties in vehicle one received minor injuries and drove themselves to the hospital, Co Rd 82 NW, Alex.

Property damage crash, rollover, driver is out of vehicle walking around, Co Rd 90 SW/Co Rd 45 SW, Alex.

Public assist, had an altercation with another fisherman on Maple Lake today, wants to report it so that if anything is damaged on his fish house tomorrow law enforcement is aware.

Suspicious vehicle, checking on two vehicles, drivers stopped at the park to talk, advised of park hours and the vehicles left, Alex.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Theft, comp wants to report her landlord came in and took property that belongs to her, landlord admitted to entering the tenant's living area without notice and removed a space heater, landlord was advised to return the heater and that he is not allowed to enter the tenant's living area without reasonable notice, Hoffman.

Check welfare of person, caller states that person one's newspaper from last week is still in his mail box, would like to have him checked on, spoke with person one, he has not been going outside to get the mail and newspaper because of slippery conditions, Alex.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, Douglas St/Johnson St, Evansville.

Harassment, comp is being harassed by the landlord's wife, comp stated person two was harassing her via Facebook messenger, Hoffman.

Snowmobile complaint, riding in road, Alex.

Fire, electrical fire, smoldering, smoldering occurred in attic and caused smoke damage.

Suspicious activity, light colored Ford pickup with topper parked occupied with the windows fogged up, found vehicle matching description northbound on County Road 87, followed it to Hazel Hill Road, no indication of impaired driving, Alex.

Personal injury crash, vehicle in ditch, rollover, driver unable to get out, I-94 MM 82, Evansville.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, Jan. 6

Theft, 23-year-old old son called complainant and told him the TV was stolen, son lives at home and caller would like to have a report done, spoke with comp who advised he would not like a report made on incident, comp called back and would like to make a report.

Public assist, employee just got fired and will not leave building and will not give up key, subject left when requested by law enforcement, advised that she was not to return.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in lobby.

Check welfare of person, male in apartment called the office and was acting out of character, would like him checked on.

Property damage crash, two vehicles in parking lot, Broadway St.

Suspicious activity, employee with Alexandria Industries wishing to report suspicious activity with a person who likes the company Facebook page.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, 50th Ave W.

Public assist, wanted ride to DCH.

Suspicious activity, comp would like to speak to someone about a couple that has been coming in each day, comp is going to call back when the couple is there, wants them trespassed from the premises.

Property damage crash, hit and run that happened in parking lot behind Traveler’s Inn in November.

Child custody matter, has questions.

Public assist, would like escort to get some property.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, no injuries, 6th Ave E.

Child custody matter, was supposed to meet at APD for child exchange and other party did not show up.

Public assist, would like to get their stuff from their mom’s house, advised the comp to go to the residence and speak with step mom because after officer spoke to her last night she stated both kids were welcome back at the house.

Suspicious activity, North employee reporting lights on and foot prints by house that she believes no one should be in, neighbor stated the family members might be cleaning the house, did notice black garbage bags inside.

Utility company call, water appears to be coming from somewhere, sump pump from building is causing the water issue, most of the water is staying in their parking lot, they will reroute sump pipe.

Public assist, inmate would like to make a complaint about someone out on the street but staff is unsure what it is concerning.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Harassment, comp believes he is being stalked.

Drunk, intoxicated male came into comp’s apartment, male arrested.

Drug-related activity, believes comp observed a drug dealer, vehicle sitting at Holiday, unable to locate.

Public assist, give a patient a ride home.

Burglary, comp just witnessed male kick in his front door and destroy his bathroom and leave, unknown where suspect is currently.

Suspicious activity, vehicle parked in front of comp's residence, male party continually lighting a pipe or something, subject was parked in front of his cousin's house and was waiting for her to get home, subject was also smoking a cigar.

Theft, gas drive off.

Drug-related activity, brother-in-law left behind some drug items, they would like removed, disposed of paraphernalia.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Harassment, person one is harassing staff and calling them names, complainant stated that it’s a past resident that has done this before, person one is having mental health issues, was told to stop calling comp, informed comp to block the phone number.

Harassment, caller states that person one in a grey and green truck with green lights keeps driving by when he is there and won't leave him alone.

Public assist, caller believes that there was property stolen out of the locker room tonight.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Harassment, boys in older Silverado have been harassing the comp, called her names and mooning her, the two in the person file stated they did nothing to harass the comp, there was another party not with them anymore, male party may have done something they did not see as the comp and male used to date, they also advised the comp always tries to make things up to get them in trouble, spoke to comp and advised her to call if the yelling continues.

Criminal damage to property, brake light has been broken.

Public assist, gas can was taken that they loaned out to someone whose car ran out of gas and never returned, made contact with person one, person one thought that they could return it tomorrow, was told to bring it back this early morning, comp was satisfied with outcome.

Check welfare of person, mother-in-law is not answering her phone, made contact with party, advised her to contact son-in-law.

Child custody matter, comp received a message from Plus Kids stating her ex called them and told them he is refusing to return their child to Plus Kids tonight for a child exchange.

Public assist, loaned vehicle to someone and they are not returning the vehicle.

Suspicious activity, keys left in PO box 1324, there is vehicle outside but no one inside, cleaning crew placed keys in the office, they were going to let the postmaster know about the keys.

Public assist, elderly female needs some pain meds and there will only be someone at the Trumm Drug in Alex Clinic until 3 p.m., comp got a hold of Trumm and they are going to deliver the medication.

911 hangup, lady screaming in the background to another person that he needed to tell us that he was hitting son, then the phone disconnected, dispatch called back and spoke with male stating that his 9-year-old son tried starting the living room on fire and he spanked him, fire was put out.

Drug-related activity, car with three to four people inside smoking marijuana, vehicle unoccupied but don't smell any marijuana coming from vehicle.

Snowmobile complaint, three snowmobiles snowmobiling on Birch Ave, spoke with owner of snowmobile and unaware that road was closed to snowmobiling, verbal warning given, spoke with comp and advised of findings and that it was an extra patrol area.

Neighbor dispute, comp wants to report her neighbor that keeps pounding on her walls at all times of the day, ongoing dispute between neighbors, informed to notify landlord of the complaint.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.