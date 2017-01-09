Driver injured in rollover near Evansville
A 27-year-old Fargo man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover near Evansville Sunday night.
Shahriar Shamim Emil was driving a Honda Accord east on Interstate 94 west of Evansville when he lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road to the right and rolled, according to the State Patrol.
Emil, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the Douglas County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Roads were covered with snow and ice and several other crashes and vehicles in the ditch were reported on the interstate around the same time. None of the other crashes resulted in injuries.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, North Ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department also responded to the scene.