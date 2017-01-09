Search
    Driver injured in rollover near Evansville

    By Al Edenloff Today at 7:32 a.m.

    A 27-year-old Fargo man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover near Evansville Sunday night.

    Shahriar Shamim Emil was driving a Honda Accord east on Interstate 94 west of Evansville when he lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road to the right and rolled, according to the State Patrol.

    Emil, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the Douglas County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Roads were covered with snow and ice and several other crashes and vehicles in the ditch were reported on the interstate around the same time. None of the other crashes resulted in injuries.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, North Ambulance and the Evansville Fire Department also responded to the scene.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
