Firefighters show their dance moves

They showed their dance moves and interacted with the crowd at the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria as part of the second annual Firefighter's Runway Competition and Comedy Show. Categories for the runway portion of the night include tight T-shirt, family, chiefs and officers, and bachelors.

The fundraiser helps the Lakes Area Crisis Response Team, a self-funded organization that offers stress mitigation and debriefing services to area emergency response agencies.

The team began two years ago and currently serves 11 fire departments in Douglas County, as well as agencies in Pope, Todd and Grant counties.

One of the main ways the crisis team aids area agencies is by holding debriefings after a traumatic event.

"Basically what we do is we go in when there's been a bad call and we work with the officers or firefighters to make sure that they don't get left behind or fall through the cracks," said Jeff Tacker, the president of the team. "Rural America really suffers. One of the top 10 traumas is knowing your own victim, and just about every person in rural America who serves as a first responder or firefighter knows their victims."

Tacker says he often observes people ignoring their emotions after such an event, which can build and build over time.

"I call it stuffing," he said. "The way I explain it in a meeting is that it's like putting garbage in a trash can and not emptying it. You just keep pushing it down. And eventually you realize it needs to come out but it won't because it's so much garbage in there. We sometimes do that with our emotions and then we have a bigger problem."

The team is completely self-funded and volunteer based. At any point, donations may be sent to the Lakes Area Crisis Response Team at P.O. box 571, Alexandria.

For more information, contact Jeff Tacker at tackerjd@gmail.com or (320) 304-0231. The benefit was sponsored by Fat Daddys, Budweiser and the Hampton Inn.